Diminishing Wind Tonight, Fair & Mild Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Any lingering showers this evening will come to an end as the storm and cold front that brought the rain and very gusty winds to Maine earlier today continues to lift off to our northeast. Any lingering clouds will continue to diminish this evening and by daybreak tomorrow most of Maine will be mostly clear. The wind will also continue to abate, with the wind averaging between 5 and 10 mph after midnight and low temps running in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Weak high pressure will bring Maine a brighter day tomorrow, with nothing more than maybe a stray light shower or two across northern parts of the state as an upper level disturbance slips across southern Quebec. Temperatures tomorrow will still run a bit above normal as highs range from the mid-60s to low-70s.

After some early morning partial sunshine clouds will move back into Maine Friday as an upper level disturbance approaches New England. It looks like this disturbance will bring scattered showers later in the day to southern and western parts of the state with the rest of the state seeing some showers Friday night. Any lingering showers across Maine should end later Friday night and the sky should become partly to mostly sunny Saturday as high pressure builds back into the Northeast. The high should bring fair and seasonably cool conditions to the Pine Tree state for not only Saturday but Sunday as well.

Some of the computer models move a small storm across New England Monday, with more much needed shower activity developing across the state, while other computer models don’t develop a storm until it is too far offshore that the impacts on our region would be minimal. After a partly sunny Tuesday a rather strong upper level disturbance will cause another storm to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline Wednesday. This new storm may once again bring some much needed rainfall to the Pine Tree State as it moves up through the Gulf of Maine.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a southwest breeze diminishing to 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a southwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers likely later in the day and at night, with a variable wind under 10 mph and highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with showers likely developing and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.