Corinth woman indicted for manslaughter in connection with July 2019 fatal crash
28-year-old Melinda Hutchinson was indicted Wednesday by grand jury.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Corinth has now been charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash in Glenburn last year.
She’s also charged with Aggravated OUI.
It stems from a two-car crash in July of last year on Route 15 in Glenburn.
70-year-old Gordon Stuart of Bangor died.
We’re told two teenagers in the car with him were injured.
