Corinth woman indicted for manslaughter in connection with July 2019 fatal crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Corinth has now been charged with manslaughter for a deadly crash in Glenburn last year.

28-year-old Melinda Hutchinson was indicted Wednesday by grand jury.

She’s also charged with Aggravated OUI.

It stems from a two-car crash in July of last year on Route 15 in Glenburn.

70-year-old Gordon Stuart of Bangor died.

We’re told two teenagers in the car with him were injured.

