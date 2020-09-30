Advertisement

Brewer business helping out local teen diagnosed with rare form of cancer

14-year-old Isabella Black of Brewer was recently diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare bone cancer.
Sandollar Spa and Pool in Brewer is bringing awareness to Isabella's story by raffling off a hot tub.
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer business is stepping up to help out a local family in need throughout the month of October.

Chordoma is extremely rare in people younger than 35 years of age.

Little research has been done on this type of cancer, and there are no doctors in that area that can help her.

Sandollar Spa and Pool in Brewer is bringing awareness to her story by raffling off a hot tub.

They will be selling raffle tickets starting Tuesday, October 6.

Win a Hot Tub and support a great cause! Our friend and former co-worker's fourteen-year-old daughter was recently...

Posted by Sandollar Spa And Pool on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

All proceeds will go to Isabella and her family to help with medical and travel costs.

“Her treatment is going to consist of first removing the tumor, then she’s going to need three weeks of proton radiation, which we in Maine have no ability to do so, they’re doing to have to travel to Boston. That process is going to be three weeks -every day. The family is going to be living in Boston for a month,” said owner of Sandollar Spa and Pool, Jeff Simons.

They’re $10 dollars each or 6 for $40.

The drawing will be held on Facebook live on October 30th at 4:00 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Isabella and her family.

