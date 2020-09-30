Black Lives Matter Portland changes name to Black POWER

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Black Lives Matter Portland has changed its name to Black P.O.W.E.R., which stands for Black Portland Organizers Working to End Racism.

Group organizers said the name was changed to let people know that they are a Black-led group that will do distinctive and localized work.

They also say they don’t want to be confused with the Black Lives Matter Maine group.

The group has also compiled documents about the city’s budget and met with officials.

“This is our home, and we want to be able to localize those issues and really be deliberate and intentional about the work that we are doing and the community engagement that we are taking on,” Black P.O.W.E.R. administrator Christiana Marvay said. “Really just wanting to give reverence and acknowledgment to the fact that we are black organizers working for BIPOC specifically within our community.”

Marvay said the group plans to continue its efforts to remove Jon Jennings as Portland City Manager, as well as work on ballot initiatives, work with black-owned businesses and black youths.

