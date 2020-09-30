Advertisement

Bass Park’s COVID-19 testing site in Bangor will soon be relocated

The site was previously located at Bass Park
By Ryan Munn
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Heath officials expect their new COVID-19 testing site in Bangor will be up and running this Sunday.

Earlier this month, we told you about plans to move the Bass Park operations to a permanent location near the airport.

Working with the city, Northern Light chose an unused parking area at 721 Maine Avenue.

Officials say this drive-through site will be similar to Bass Park, but allows for more protection as the weather gets colder.

All tests must be scheduled ahead of time.

“We have been doing our respiratory assessments at Bass park. So, if somebody needed to be seen, or have their lungs listened to, we were doing that car side and it wasn’t a great situation and certainly not a good plan for the future. So, we are also opening a Respiratory Assessment Center which is located in the Healthcare Mall over on Union street,” says Lisa Billings-Lindsey, a Physician at EMMC.

If you have any symptoms, you’ll want to contact your primary care provider first and they will determine if a test needs to be ordered.

For more information on how to get a test visit Northernlighthealth.org/testing

