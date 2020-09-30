Advertisement

Bangor group hosts discussion on hunger and equity

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hunger and social and racial equity were some of the topics talked about in a discussion called “The intersection of Racism and Food insecurity.”

It was put on by Faith Linking in Action which is a group that consists of several congregations in the Bangor Area.

The talk focused on how food insecurity can be experienced by anyone.

A member of the Hampden School Board says minorities are more vulnerable than others.

Tania Rousseau Jean-Jacque cited unemployment and low wages for two reasons.

Tania Rousseau Jean-Jacque, Hampden School Board, said, “We must continue to support our food banks and our pantries because millions of Americans need help today. But, we need to start thinking bigger. We need to ask ourselves difficult questions. We need to be willing to have hard conversations and confront systemic racism if we ever hope to end hunger once and for all.”

Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor was also a guest speaker at Tuesday night’s discussion.

She’s been tremendously dedicated to helping promote diversity and inclusion in the City of Bangor.

