Bangor COVID-19 testing site moving to semi-permanent location this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Heath officials expect their new COVID-19 testing site in Bangor will be up and running this Sunday.

Earlier this month, we told you about plans to move the Bass Park operations to a more permanent location near the airport. The address for the new site is 721 Maine Avenue.

“We have been working closely with the City of Bangor to select the best site for a long-term testing solution and the site – a remote parking area currently not being used by Bangor International Airport – made a lot of sense," says Tim Doak, associate vice president of Facility Planning, Design, and Construction for Northern Light Health. "It’s still centrally located for the greater Bangor area but will free up traffic and space in the city center.”

“The City is pleased that we were able to assist in finding a new location for the crucial testing site that will meet the needs of the community, while also developing infrastructure that can be utilized in the future,” says Bangor City Manager Cathy Conlow.

Officials say this drive-through site will be similar to Bass Park, but allows for more protection as the weather gets colder.

All tests must be scheduled ahead of time.

To schedule a test or for screening, people should contact their primary care provider. People who do not have a primary care provider are encouraged to call the statewide screening hotline at 1-844-489-1822. People seeking a test under the state order should click here to schedule.

