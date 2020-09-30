Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron requests extension for releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury recording

A grand juror has filed a motion in the Jefferson Circuit Court to release grand jury transcripts and recordings of relating to the Breonna Taylor investigation.(WAVE3 News)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The release of the recording of the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case may be delayed, WAVE 3 has learned.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday asking a judge for a one-week extension in order to redact the names of witnesses and private citizens, including the jurors from the recordings.

The motion was filed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the same day Cameron was expected to release the recording.

Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the juror who filed a motion Tuesday for the release of the recording, told WAVE 3 News that he thought Cameron’s motion was fair.

“I was not surprised,” Glogower said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that they need to be transparent, whether it’s one week or two weeks from now.”

Cameron has said he does plan on releasing the recording, adding that he is confident in the case his office presented.

