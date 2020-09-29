Advertisement

WATCH: Maine U.S. Senate candidates participate in debate

Senate debate
Senate debate
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) -The second debate for Maine’s U.S. Senate candidates happened on Monday night.

WABI TV5 partnered with WAGM to bring you the hour-long debate from Presque Isle.

Monday night you heard from all four candidates for U.S. Senate in Maine - Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Senate candidates clash in big debate Monday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Mother lynx waits for kittens to cross the road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
We were sent an adorable video of what appears to be a momma lynx and her kittens from two TV5 viewers.

News

Sister of Cherryfield murder victim takes the stand in day three of trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Carine Reeves of New York is charged with the murder of Sally Shaw. She was found shot in the head on the side of the Route 193 in July of 2017.

News

Supreme Court looms large over Senate debate Monday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
4 Candidates, Republican incumbent Susan Collins, Democratic Challenger Sara Gideon and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage all took to the stage.

Latest News

News

Hollywood Casino officials give Bangor councilors update on operations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It was at Bangor City Council workshop meeting.

News

Cross Insurance Center lays out potential reopening plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Safety measures include temperature checks.

News

Maranacook Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The school is going remote temporarily.

National Politics

U.S. Senate candidates participate in debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It starts at 7 Monday night.

News

Penobscot Nation holds protest in Old Town over river waste dumping

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
According to Sunlight Media Collective, which represents the tribe, the landfill is responsible for 1.3 million gallons of leachate that goes into the river each month.

News

UMaine Cooperative Extension starts pilot plastic recycling program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The target material for recycling is clear and low density plastic that's typically used to cover greenhouses and other agricultural structures.