Very Windy & Rainy Late Tonight & Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of high pressure to our east, a strong cold front moving east into New England and a potent storm developing along the front will bring wind and rain to Maine late tonight and part of tomorrow. Showers will break out across Maine later this evening, with the showers becoming a steadier and heavier rain late tonight over western parts of the state and then tomorrow morning and early afternoon across the rest of the state. The rain will help pull down to the ground a strong and gusty wind from aloft, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow. The strong southeast wind ahead of the cold front will likely gust as high as 60 mph near the coast and over the higher terrain of Maine, with the wind likely gusting to 50 mph elsewhere across the state. The strong and gusty wind will likely cause trees and tree limbs to fall causing power outages across our region. Along with the strong wind will come a period rain, which may be heavy at time. The heavy rain will likely be short lived and with the current very dry conditions the risk of flooding seems minimal, but ponding on roadways is likely for brief periods of time during the heaviest downpours.

The rain will quickly taper off from west to east later tomorrow as the storm and cold front sweep off to our east, with a bit of late afternoon sun possible, especially from the Bangor Region on west. The strong and gusty wind will also begin to taper off once the cold front moves offshore. Rainfall totals by late tomorrow afternoon will range from .25″ to .75″ for most spots with some locations across northern and western Maine seeing as much as 1″-1.5″ of much needed rain.

High pressure will bring Maine a brighter day Thursday. There may be a few light rain showers over northern areas Thursday as a weak disturbance moves through otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds with cooler and less humid conditions. Temperatures on Thursday will run a bit above normal as highs run in the 60s to near 70°. Clouds will move back into the state during the day Friday as another disturbance approaches. It looks like this disturbance will bring us some showers later in the day Friday for southern and western parts of the state with the rest of the state seeing some showers Friday night. At this point in time it appears the Friday night storm will lift northeast of Maine and allow high pressure to build back into the Northeast for the weekend. The high should bring fair and seasonably cool conditions to the Pine Tree state for the first weekend of October.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing, mainly after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. South/southeast wind 10-25 MPH, with higher gusts late.

Wednesday: Periods of rain and windy. Highs between 65°-70°. South wind becoming southwest 15-25 MPH with gusts briefly between 40-60 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Less humid. Highs between 63°-70°. Southwest 5-15 MPH

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible later in the day mainly over southern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid-50s to low 60s.

