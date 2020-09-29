Variably Cloudy, Warm & Humid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another warm and humid day today. We’ll see variably cloudy skies away from the coastline while coastal areas remain cloudy with some patchy fog through the remainder of the day. Showers will be possible over Downeast areas otherwise most of the state will remain dry today. Temperatures will top off in the 70s inland today with some northern areas possibly climbing to near 80° but coastal areas will continue to see temperatures in the 60s with more clouds and the breeze off the ocean. A slow moving cold front will approach the area tonight bringing us some rainfall mainly after midnight. Overnight lows will remain mild with readings in the 60s.

The cold front will cross through Maine during the day Wednesday. Expect periods of rain Wednesday, steadiest and heaviest during the morning and early afternoon then tapering off from west to east during the afternoon hours. Plan on a windy Wednesday too as there will be a strong south/southwesterly wind ahead of the front Wednesday morning and early afternoon. The wind will average 15-25 MPH with gusts to 50-55 MPH possible which could result in some downed tree limbs and power lines so scattered power outages will be possible Wednesday. Once the front moves through during the afternoon, the wind will diminish. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s to near 70°. Rainfall totals by late Wednesday afternoon will range from .25″ to .75″ for most spots with some locations across northern and western Maine seeing as much as 1″-1.5″ of much needed rain. Computer models have completely down away with the potential of a second wave of rainfall for Wednesday night into Thursday leading to a drier and brighter day Thursday. There may be a few light rain showers over northern areas Thursday as a weak disturbance moves through otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds with cooler and less humid conditions Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Clouds will move back into the state during the day Friday as another disturbance approaches. It looks like this disturbance will bring us some showers later in the day Friday for southern and western parts of the state with the rest of the state seeing some showers Friday night and early Saturday morning. Showers are expected to move out Saturday morning leading to a pretty good weekend overall.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid with a few scattered showers possible mainly over Downeast locales. Patchy fog. Highs between 68°-78°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing, mainly after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of rain and windy. Highs between 65°-70°. South wind becoming southwest 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Less humid. Highs between 63°-70°.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible later in the day mainly over southern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Morning showers then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

