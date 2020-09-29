Advertisement

Variably Cloudy & Humid, Few Showers Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another warm and humid day today. We’ll start with lots of clouds and some areas of fog this morning. The fog will be dense in spots especially closer to and along the coast. Clouds will give way to some breaks of sunshine for areas away from the coastline while clouds remain more prevalent for areas closer to the coast. Showers will be possible over Downeast areas otherwise most of the state will remain dry today. Temperatures will top off in the 70s inland today with some northern areas possibly climbing to near 80° but coastal areas will continue to see temperatures in the 60s with more clouds and the breeze off the ocean. A slow moving cold front will approach the area tonight bringing us some rainfall mainly after midnight. Overnight lows will remain mild with readings in the 60s.

The cold front will cross through Maine during the day Wednesday. Expect periods of rain Wednesday, steadiest and heaviest during the morning and early afternoon then tapering off from west to east during the afternoon hours. Plan on a windy Wednesday too as there will be a strong south/southwesterly wind ahead of the front Wednesday morning and early afternoon. The wind will average 15-25 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH possible which could result in some downed tree limbs and power lines so scattered power outages will be possible Wednesday. Once the front moves through during the afternoon, the wind will diminish. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s to near 70°. Rainfall totals by late Wednesday afternoon will range from .25″ to .75″ for most spots with some locations across northern and western Maine seeing as much as 1″-1.5″ of much needed rain. Computer models have completely down away with the potential of a second wave of rainfall for Wednesday night into Thursday leading to a drier and brighter day Thursday. There may be a few light rain showers over northern areas Thursday as a weak disturbance moves through otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds with cooler and less humid conditions Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s to near 70°. Clouds will move back into the state during the day Friday as another disturbance approaches. It looks like this disturbance will bring us some showers later in the day Friday for southern and western parts of the state with the rest of the state seeing some showers Friday night and early Saturday morning. Showers are expected to move out Saturday morning leading to a pretty good weekend overall.

Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid with a few scattered showers possible mainly over Downeast locales. Patchy fog. Highs between 68°-78°, coolest along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain developing, mainly after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of rain and windy. Highs between 65°-70°. South wind becoming southwest 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Less humid. Highs between 63°-70°.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Showers possible later in the day mainly over southern and western areas. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Morning showers then partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Humid Today, Rain Arrives Tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
Our Tuesday will be a generally cloudy day, with just the chance for a few widely scattered showers especially over the Downeast Region.

Forecast

Patchy Fog & Mist Tonight, Steadier Rain Later Tomorrow Night & Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Patchy Fog & Mist Tonight, Steadier Rain Later Tomorrow Night & Wednesday

Forecast

Scattered Showers & Humid This Afternoon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance moving through the area this afternoon and evening will continue to bring us scattered showers through the evening and early tonight. The most numerous showers will fall over areas along and to the south and east of I-95.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Scattered Showers Today

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A disturbance approaching from the south will move through the area today giving us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. The most numerous showers will fall over areas along and to the south and east of I-95.

Latest News

Forecast

Much Needed Rain this Week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A weak storm and upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers to Maine today as it slides north through New England. Tuesday will be a generally cloudy day, with just the chance for a few widely scattered showers.

Forecast

Much Needed Rain this Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
Much Needed Rain this Week

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Warm & More Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Our Sunday will be a warm and more humid day as a cold front slowly approaches the region. We’ll see a gray start to the day with low clouds and areas of fog early but this will burn off and give way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon for inland locations.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A southerly breeze on the back side of high pressure located over the Canadian Maritimes will bring increasing humidity into Maine and the rest of New England the next couple of days. The increasing low- level moisture will cause fog and patchy low clouds to form tonight, with low temps holding in the unseasonably mild 50s.

Forecast

Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning. A southerly breeze behind the front will usher warmer and more humid air into the region for the weekend.