UMaine study examines hazing in the high school setting

The study was conducted with two sports teams at two Maine high schools.
Hazing
Hazing(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A study done by researchers from the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development focused on hazing in the high school setting.

Professor of Higher Education Elizabeth Allan, Assistant Professor of Higher Education Leah Hakkola, and doctoral student David Kerschner conducted the study with with two sports teams at two Maine high schools.

Part of the study included having students, coaches, and staff complete a pre-workshop survey to gauge their knowledge of hazing.

After the survey, the groups watched a short documentary before completing a second workshop survey to see if there was any change in their understanding of hazing and prevention.

“Bullying prevention can help improve the school climate and help improve the climate for learning for all students, so we thought doing the same with regard to hazing would be a benefit to the schools as well."

The research team followed up at each school a few months after the workshop for focus groups with a smaller number of students.

