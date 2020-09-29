Study by UMaine Cooperative Extension examines decline in bee population

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

Maine’s bee population has been on the decline.

That according to a study by the University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Program.

A few bumble bees that were once fairly common in Maine are now hard to find or can no longer be found at all.

The study cites effects due to climate change, pesticides, loss of habitat, and most importantly, the lack of flowers.

Lois Stack, who helped conduct the study, told us why she felt it was important to publish the findings.

“This extension bulletin is a way for homeowners and businesses to get involved by planting their own bee plantings to attract bees to pollinate.”

Most of Maine’s 278 species of bees are important pollinators of native plants, field crops, home landscapes, and garden plants.

