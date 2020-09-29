State’s lead witness takes the stand in day four of Bangor murder trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The prosecution’s lead witness took the stand today in Bangor for the murder trial of a New York man.

40-year-old Carine Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

22-year-old Quaneysha Greeley, has also been charged with the murder of Sally Shaw.

Greeley said she met Shaw when she was about 16-years-old. She said that Shaw and her mother, Melissa Greeley, used to do drugs together. They became friends and in 2017 Shaw introduced her to Reeves.

She said she began spending a lot more time with the pair and eventually began traveling with them as Reeves sold drugs. In her testimony, Greeley said that Shaw was Reeves driver, she quote “did as she was told.”

Greeley said she nor Shaw ever made profit from selling drugs. “We didn’t ask Reeves for money, but if we needed something it was paid for.” Greeley told the jury Reeves would pay for the rental cars, hotels, food and toiletries.

Both Shaw and Greeley allegedly had a sexual relationship with the defendant. Although, Greeley says she doesn’t think Shaw knew about her and Reeves.

Greeley was in the car with Reeves and Shaw on July 18th 2017, the night Shaw died. She says it was foggy out as they were driving to Bangor that night. Greeley testified that Shaw had written on the car window the words “felony Melanie,” a stab at the mother of Reeves' child.

She said Reeves told her to shut up but Shaw continued to heckle him. Greeley said she even asked Shaw to stop, but she continued. She said that’s when Reeves pulled the car over. “Sally asked if he (Reeves) was going to hit her.”

According to Greeley, that’s when Reeves grabbed Shaw by her hair dragging her out of the driver’s side door.

“He pulled over, he pulled her through the seats, pistol whipped her on the side of the road. It’s in the middle of nowhere down in Deblois. Then, dragged her around the front of the car and then shot her in the head. It happened pretty much that quick and my client was sitting in the front seat watching this wondering if she’s next,” said Greeley’s attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker.

Shaw’s family was emotional as they listened to Greeley describe how Shaw was killed.

When asked why she didn’t try to stop him or say anything, Greeley replied, “There was nothing I could do. I was afraid I’d be in the same position as Sally. I was scared so I didn’t say anything."

Greeley says Reeves got back in the car and wiped his hands on the sweater of his she was wearing. She says that Reeves told her she could leave if she wanted. Prosecutor’s asked her why she didn’t leave then. Greeley said, “I’d just watched him kill someone. I thought that if I left he’d kill me too.”

A series of photos of both Greeley and Reeves smiling together at a club in New Jersey were taken just two days after the murder. When asked about them, Greeley says she was playing a part to protect herself and her family.

Greeley is also facing a murder charge as well as charges of hindering the apprehension of Reeves and drug trafficking. The defense questioned Greeley about her reasons for testifying and if it was to have the murder charge against her dropped. Greeley says no one has promised her anything and the murder charge against her is still pending.

The defense questioned Greeley, attempting to cast doubt on who actually killed Shaw. They alleged that she wanted to take Shaw’s place in the dealings with Reeves. Greeley said this wasn’t true. She told the jury that Shaw was her friend and that it was Reeves who pulled the trigger.

After her testimony, Reeves said he wanted new counsel. He said his attorney was not asking the questions he wanted him to ask. The judge denied the request and said the trial would continue.

