Sister of Cherryfield murder victim takes the stand in day three of trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Part of the testimony from the sister of a woman killed in Cherryfield three years ago was not allowed at trial Monday Bangor.

Carine Reeves of New York is charged with the murder of Sally Shaw. She was found shot in the head on the side of the Route 193 in July of 2017.

In her initial testimony to the judge, Susan Shaw said her sister had called her weeks before her death. She says her sister told her she was quote “in deep” and her boyfriend, Carine Reeves, had hit her. Sally said he’d kill her if she tried to leave.

In Susan Shaw’s testimony to the jury, she was not allowed to say much other than her sister was anxious the last few months leading up to her death.

A friend of Sally’s testified that she saw Reeves, also known as "T" hit Sally in the face.

Quaneysha Greeley, the state’s leading eyewitness, is expected to take the stand Tuesday. Greeley was also arrested after the murder and pleaded guilty to hindering the apprehension of Reeves in 2018. The murder charge she faced was dismissed.

Monday, Quaneysha Greeley’s mother, Melissa Greeley, took the stand. She testified to using drugs with Shaw and introducing Shaw and her daughter about ten years ago when Quaneysha Greeley was only about 16 or 17.

Melissa Greeley told the jury she was an avid drug user and Greeley’s father has been in jail most of their daughters life.Melissa Greeley says Quaneysha Greeley sought emancipation when she was 16.

State prosecutors say Quaneysha Greeley witnessed the murder, and her testimony will prove Reeves murdered Shaw. The trial resumes Tuesday morning.

