School superintendents have decision making power regarding COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC has provided schools with guidelines regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

But Director Dr. Nirav Shaw says ultimately many decisions on how to respond are up to the school superintendent.

Camden-Rockport Middle School sent all eighth grade students home to quarantine and use remote learning after one positive case.

Maranacook Middle School in Readfield sent all students home for remote learning after a single case.

Shah says in the case of an outbreak, the CDC will take a more active role in its guidance.

“We for example help the school characterize and investigate who those close contacts are so that the school can then work with them around testing and other things. We may help arrange that, we may provide guidance on who should be in quarantine. But a lot of the action really works and happens at the school level.”

Dr. Shah thanked school administrators for their efforts and recognized the challenges they face.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.