Advertisement

School superintendents have decision making power regarding COVID-19 cases

Dr. Shah says in the case of an outbreak, the CDC will take a more active role in its guidance.
Dr. Shah says in the case of an outbreak, the CDC will take a more active role in its guidance.(WKYT)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC has provided schools with guidelines regarding positive COVID-19 cases.

But Director Dr. Nirav Shaw says ultimately many decisions on how to respond are up to the school superintendent.

Camden-Rockport Middle School sent all eighth grade students home to quarantine and use remote learning after one positive case.

Maranacook Middle School in Readfield sent all students home for remote learning after a single case.

Shah says in the case of an outbreak, the CDC will take a more active role in its guidance.

“We for example help the school characterize and investigate who those close contacts are so that the school can then work with them around testing and other things. We may help arrange that, we may provide guidance on who should be in quarantine. But a lot of the action really works and happens at the school level.”

Dr. Shah thanked school administrators for their efforts and recognized the challenges they face.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bucksport Fire Department battle house fire on Bucks Mills Rd.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
One person was in the home and was able to escape.

News

Down East coffeeshop celebrates 10-year anniversary

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
September 29 is National Coffee Day

News

State’s lead witness takes the stand in day four of Bangor murder trial

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
40-year-old Carine Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

News

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center looking for volunteers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Volunteers can offer administrative support, direct patient care or anything in between

Latest News

News

Attorney General’s office may investigate places of worship for violating executive order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Currently CDC guidelines only allow for 50 people at indoor gatherings, 100 people outside.

Coronavirus

Antigen-based COVID-19 test returns results in 15 minutes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Dr. Nirav Shah says 26,000 tests are being allocated to Maine and are expected as soon as next week.

News

Flipped trailer in Castine causes road closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Trailer flips in Castine causing a road closure.

News

Benefit Sunday for man badly injured in I-95 construction accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s from noon to 4 at Lost Valley Brewing Company in Auburn.

News

A look back: Kennedy, Nixon visited Bangor in 1960

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
With all eyes on the candidates, it was 60 years ago this month that Bangor found itself in the middle of a historic campaign.

News

Kennedy, Nixon in Bangor 1960

Updated: 2 hours ago
In September of 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon both visited the city.