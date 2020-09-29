Advertisement

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center looking for volunteers

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is looking for people with a little time and a lot of heart.

Volunteers can offer administrative support, direct patient care or anything in between.

Right now they could use help with things like building COVID-19 testing kits and organizing their community food pantry.

“I think for those of us who feel moved to want to make a difference and an impact this is a way we can do it locally, it’s a way to say thank you and give back to the people on the front lines, give them some respite and relief from their day to day experience," said Stacey Coventry, Director of Volunteer and Community Development Services. "It also just feels good individually for those of us who are not able to be as social right now to make a connection.”

Stacey Coventry says they work with volunteers to meet their interests and scheduling needs.

For more information you can visit northernlighthealth.org/emmcvolunteer

