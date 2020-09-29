Mother lynx waits for kittens to cross the road

NORTHERN MAINE, Maine (WABI) - Here’s an adorable scene from some of Maine’s wildlife.

Check out this video sent in by TV5 viewers Casey Soper and Eric Ray.

The viewers say they were out in the north Maine woods near Shin Pond.

They spotted what appears to be a couple of lynx.

You can see from the video, that the mom lynx waited for her two kittens to safely cross the road.

After that, they all hopped into the woods together.

