Margaret Chase Smith Library collections specialist retires after 37 years

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Margaret Chase Smith Library in Skowhegan is bidding farewell to a beloved employee this week.

After 37 years, collections specialist Angie Stockwell, will retire tomorrow.

The library serves as an archive museum that aims to preserve the legacy of Margaret Chase Smith and her 32-year congressional career.

In 1983, Angie came to work as Senator Smith’s personal secretary.

She shared one of her favorite memories from a conference when a video about Smith wasn’t working properly.

“She very calmly suggested to them quote, ‘Angie knows that tape by heart. She can tell these people what those pictures are all about,’ and I thought oh Lordy, so I got up on that stage in front of 200 people and narrated that darn film," Stockwell said.

Angie has helped thousands of students and scholars across the country who are conducting research.

She says she’ll be around if the library needs any help, but she’s looking forward to this next chapter.

