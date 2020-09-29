Advertisement

Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 37 new cases

Total, active, recovered, and death counts
Total, active, recovered, and death counts(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Another person has died in Maine with COVID-19 - this time in York County.

The Maine CDC also reporting 37 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

The number of Mainers who have died is now 141.

The overall case total is 5,337.

There are 567 active cases, up by 109 compared to a month ago.

30 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,629.

County numbers
County numbers(wabi)

Somerset County had 12 people recover from the virus, bringing their active case count down to 3.

York County has 19 of the new cases.

Androscoggin has nine new cases and Cumberland has eight.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

Florida's local leaders worry about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Bars and restaurants are packed after Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened Florida, but some are concerned that caution is being thrown to the winds.

News

Reports of rats on the rise in Maine neighborhoods amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
Rats are searching for other food sources as several restaurants have closed due to the pandemic.

News

Lack of adherence to COVID-19 guidelines leaves DOC Commissioner with serious concerns

Updated: 5 hours ago
Documents show several jails did not require inmates and visitors to wear face coverings.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

Coronavirus

You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

National

Bubble hockey champions: Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NHL is the first of the four major North American professional sports leagues to crown a champion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Grim COVID milestone: 1M known deaths worldwide

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
There are more than 1 million known COVID-19 deaths across the world.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

National Politics

House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats are putting forward a new proposal for coronavirus relief.