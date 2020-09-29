Maine CDC reports one new coronavirus-related death, 37 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Another person has died in Maine with COVID-19 - this time in York County.

The Maine CDC also reporting 37 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

The number of Mainers who have died is now 141.

The overall case total is 5,337.

There are 567 active cases, up by 109 compared to a month ago.

30 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,629.

County numbers (wabi)

Somerset County had 12 people recover from the virus, bringing their active case count down to 3.

York County has 19 of the new cases.

Androscoggin has nine new cases and Cumberland has eight.

