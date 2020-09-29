Advertisement

Local foundation helping others through Eastern Maine Cancer Relief Fund

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Lending a hand to those in our community battling cancer during the pandemic.

That’s what the Purple Iris Foundation is doing with their Eastern Maine Cancer Relief Fund.

As a12-year pancreatic cancer survivor, Christina Parrish says she knows what this time can be like without the addition of the pandemic.

They’re offering financial aid for things like utilities, heat, cell phone or rent or mortgage.

Thanks to a partnership with the United Way of Eastern Maine and the Boston Red Sox Foundation they’ve been able to help multiple people so far.

“It’s why we’re here. I know that I struggled when I was actively in treatment and you know, it’s tight. People live pay check to pay check so to be able to help people out when they need it the most during one of their darkest times is a tremendous feeling," says Parrish.

It’s easy to sign up.

You can find the application online at purpleirisfoundation.com.

There you’ll also find information on this year’s Pound the Pavement Challenge.

With distancing guidelines, it’s virtual this year.

