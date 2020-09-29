Advertisement

Hollywood Casino officials give Bangor councilors update on operations

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors got an update from Hollywood Casino’s General Manager, Austin Muchemore, about how things are going since the casino reopened.

Right now, 200 people are allowed on the casino floor which is a drastic change from normal operations.

That also goes for slot machines too.

We’re told around 240 slot machines are up and running to keep in line with social distancing guidelines.

Muchmore talked briefly about staffing.

“We are currently at 46% of our staffing which isn’t where we want to be obviously. As I’m sure you guys are aware, we did have to go through our first set of layoffs just a function of the fact that so many of our team were furloughed for so long and we have no expectation that these restrictions are going to be changed anytime in the near feature. But that continues to be our focus, getting people back to work. Person by person. Job by job.”

Muchemore says select table games are open.

Among the things closed, roulette, poker, and the buffet.

They have reopened Hops House restaurant.

