Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WLS) – U.S. health experts are strongly urging people to get a flu shot this year to help avoid what could be a “twindemic” of coronavirus and influenza.

“The concern obviously is, if we have continued COVID-19 infections as well as a very busy flu season, that offices will be overwhelmed, urgent cares will be overwhelmed, hospitals will be overwhelmed,” said Dr. Ravi Jhaveri of Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While there is no approved vaccine for COVID yet, there is one for influenza.

Doctors say getting a flu shot does not guarantee you won’t get the flu, but it can decrease your odds and make any symptoms you may have less severe.

At this point, there’s enough flu vaccine to meet demand.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of patients are much more responsive to me asking them to get the flu shot and they’re even asking me, ‘Can I get a flu shot?’” said Dr. Lisa Ravindra at Rush University Medical Center.

But not everyone is on board.

A new public health poll finds that nearly a third of parents will not get the flu vaccine for their children.

“There are a significant minority of people who don’t get the flu vaccine no matter what they’re told, no matter what data they’re provided,” said Jhaveri, who is hopeful that even more people will get flu shots as the season continues.

