Down East coffeeshop celebrates 10-year anniversary

44 North Coffee is named after the latitude line of the Deer Isle café location
44 North Coffee
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - September 29th, 2020 marks National Coffee Day. One Deer Isle business celebrates the beverage year round.

44 North Coffee has had the Down East region buzzing for 10 years now.

“Coffee is awesome,” says co-owner Megan Wood. “It’s something that I look forward to when I wake up in the morning. I can’t wait for that first cup of coffee. It’s a ritual that everyone can enjoy by themselves or together. It brings community together, historically, and we’re really happy to be part of it.”

Wood and her business partner Melissa Raftery met by sharing coffee. They eventually turned that love of coffee to create a space where other people could come together.

“We’re so fortunate to have such a mix of community,” says Wood. “We have school teachers that come in, we have seasonal visitors, we have fishermen. They all come in to this space together and enjoy coffee together.”

That sense of community is brewed into the foundation of the business. The name “44 North” represents the line of latitude the roastery falls on, with a nod to the community’s nautical ties.

Decades later, the small business on a rural, semi-season island off the coast of Maine is still finding success.

One of the ways it stands out from other coffee roasters across the country is by employing a team made up entirely of women.

“Not intentionally,” Wood explains. “But we have a killer group of women working with us right now, which we couldn’t be more proud of.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operations have changed. The Deer Isle location is offering call-ahead, curb-side pickup only. The Stonington location has more room, allowing for a small number of customers inside. However, the latter location is seasonal and will be closing for the winter on Monday, October 12th.

While Wood says these last few months have been challenging, she credits the community for its support.

“Coffee has been something that people still show up for, and we’re really happy to be here for that,” she says.

If you can’t make it in person, visit 44 North Coffee on Facebook or their website.

