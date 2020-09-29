Do you see it? Mainer finds potato chip with hole shaped like state of Maine

SEBAGO, Maine (WMTW)

A Sebago man said he found a potato chip with a hole in it that looks like the state of Maine.

Chris Rideout said he was eating chips Monday night when his mother-in-law spotted the unusual chip.

Rideout said she was about the eat the chip when he stopped her.

Courtesy: Chris Rideout

He said he decided to put the chip up for sale on eBay as a lark because he has heard about museums paying money for odd items.

Rideout said he already has been offered $1,000 for the chip by a museum in Massachusetts.

