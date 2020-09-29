Do you see it? Mainer finds potato chip with hole shaped like state of Maine
SEBAGO, Maine (WMTW)
A Sebago man said he found a potato chip with a hole in it that looks like the state of Maine.
Chris Rideout said he was eating chips Monday night when his mother-in-law spotted the unusual chip.
Rideout said she was about the eat the chip when he stopped her.
He said he decided to put the chip up for sale on eBay as a lark because he has heard about museums paying money for odd items.
Rideout said he already has been offered $1,000 for the chip by a museum in Massachusetts.
