Cross Insurance Center lays out potential reopening plans

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If and when the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor reopens, there will be changes to limit the spread of COVID-19.

No word yet when the building will open indoors to the public.

However, the general manager laid out potential plans on Monday night to city councilors.

Among the safety measures, temperature checks, sanitizing stations, and staff wearing personal protective gear.

You’ll have six feet between you and someone when you’re on line and when you’re in your seats.

General Manager, Tony Vail, talked about plans for tickets.

Vail explained, “We are not going to sell individual tickets. Groups of two’s. Groups of fours. THat’s how we will be able to keep things socially distanced when they come to events,. The whole aspect of people buying individual tickets is not going away. But it’s going to slowly go away because if we all have to adapt to this new norm.”

When you buy tickets, you’ll get a specific time when you should come to the venue.

Officials say as CDC guidelines change this plan can adapt too.

You can find the full reopening plans on the city’s website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.