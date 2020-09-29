Advertisement

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor holding free outdoor concert

This will be their third free concert in the park.
People headed to the Cross Insurance center for “An Evening at Paul Bunyan Park.”
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Cross Insurance Center is offering another free concert.

This time AJ and CJ will be headlining An Evening At Paul Bunyan Park this Saturday.

The show is from 3pm to 5pm.

The doors will open at 2:30.

Organizers say only 100 guest will be allowed into the enclosed area.

Guests are required to wear masks and follow the distancing protocols.

Donations will be accepted at the doors for the musicians playing the event.

More info can be found at crossinsurancecenter.com.

