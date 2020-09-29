Advertisement

Convicted murderer appeals to state’s high court for third time

Thayne Ormsby case
Thayne Ormsby case(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Ten years ago, three people were murdered in the northern Maine town of Amity and now the man who was convicted of their deaths is, again, asking for a new trial.

30 year old Thayne Ormsby was found guilty of stabbing 55 year old Jeffrey Ryan, his son, 10 year old Jesse and 30 year old Jason Dehahn.

Ormsby is serving three life sentences.

This is the third time he’s appealed his case.

The latest appeal in federal court says that at the time of his arrest, Ormbsy was interviewed by detectives even after he had asked for a lawyer.

His current attorney says those interviews went on for three hours.

Ormsby also contends that his original lawyers did not do their jobs correctly when they failed to present an alternative suspect.

