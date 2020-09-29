Advertisement

Canaan family farm raises money for Make-A-Wish Maine

The Ring Family Farm has donated over $100,000 since 2010.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Family farm in Canaan is doing more than just growing pumpkins.

Since 2010, The Ring Family Farm has been raising money for the Maine Make-A-Wish Foundation.

They usually do a Fall Family Day event in October but had to cancel it this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, they are still raising money through their veggie stand, pumpkins, corn stalks, and gourds.

“We can’t do our fundraiser this year, so we’re hoping that people come and buy every pumpkin that we have," said Danny Ring. "You have to give back, one way or another. A lot of people do it in a lot of different ways. You just have to give back, and Make-a-Wish is my favorite charity.”

Since they started raising money, they have donated over 100-thousand dollars to Maine Make-A-Wish.

Danny says he knows this year might not be as big as those in the past, but they hope to raise enough for at least one wish.

To make a donation, you can send it directly to Make-A-Wish Maine or stop by the farm.

