Bucksport Fire Department battle house fire on Bucks Mills Rd.

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, multiple crews were called to Bucks Mills Road for a reported fire.

When crews arrived, a garage and house were fully engulfed.

One person was in the home and was able to escape.

“At this point and time it’s a total loss. The garage has collapsed and there’s some collapsing of the main house building. At this time we are waiting for an excavator to do overhaul because it’s not safe enough to put any individuals in for firefighters to mitigate anything past the collapse,” says Pam Payson, Captain of the Bucksport Fire Department.

There were no injuries.

Several pets were lost in the fire.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

No word yet on the cause, the fire marshal’s office has been called to the scene.

