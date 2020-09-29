Bridge named after fallen state trooper set to be replaced, upgraded

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A bridge named after fallen state trooper Benjamin Campbell is set for a makeover.

Located on Route 11 in Indian Purchase Township near Millinocket, the Maine DOT says the bridge needs to be replaced.

There is also interest in adding a lane on the bridge that would allow utility vehicles and snowmobiles to cross safely.

Maine DOT says they will cover a large portion of the cost.

“Working with the Maine DOT, the engineers have identified this new lane at an additional cost of 670 thousand. The Maine DOT is willing to cost share 63 percent of that.”

A vote to seek funding for the additional 250 thousand dollars needed to include the extra lane was unanimously approved today during a Penobscot County Commissioners meeting.

The bridge is named in honor of Campbell who died last year while assisting a motorist on the interstate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.