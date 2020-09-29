Advertisement

Benefit Sunday for man badly injured in I-95 construction accident

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - The community of Turner is hoping to help a man badly injured earlier this year by hosting an event this weekend.

In July, 50-year-old Eric Jabbusch of Turner was crushed by metal pilings while working at a bridge construction site on I-95 in Hampden.

Jabbusch’s injuries left him wheelchair bound and blind.

This Sunday, you are invited to the Jabbusch Strong Benefit Event.

It’s from noon to 4 at Lost Valley Brewing Company in Auburn.

Tickets are 35 dollars and include food and live music.

Proceeds to go to the family as Jabbusch continues in his recovery.

You can find information about buying tickets here.

