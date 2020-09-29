Bar Harbor still in business despite cruise ship ban

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bar Harbor Town Council voted in July to extend the ban on cruise ships through the rest of the year, effectively shutting out an industry that brings in more than $20 million a year to the local economy, most of that after Labor Day.

“We thought that we were just gonna shut down, said Diane Smith, who co-owns Acadia Boat Tours & Sea Dog Gift Shop with her husband. "I think that we felt that it was just gonna be the end, and Labor Day weekend was gonna be the last hurrah.”

Cariloha & Del Sol General Manager Kacey Martin felt the same.

“The expectation was definitely for there to be absolutely no one here,” she said.

But that hasn’t exactly been the case. While it’s true the fall isn’t as busy as usual in Bar Harbor, it isn’t a total wash either.

“It’s been way better- better than we had hoped," Smith said. "People are definitely coming. Weekends are busier than weekdays, but you know, any time you walk through town, you see there are definitely people. Not crowds, but people are here.”

Without cruise ships, locals and folks who live within driving distance are taking advantage of the fact there is a little more room to move around this fall.

“There’s actually quite a few people," said Martin. "Especially since they opened up the state, who are coming here who would never ever come here during cruise ship season but are taking the opportunity to come here now.”

Eben Salvator is the Director of Local Operations for Ocean Properties, one of Bar Harbor’s major hoteliers, and owns the Cariloha gift shop on West Street.

“What’s helped has been the good weather," he said. "Massachusetts finally being open might give us a decent October. September’s been better than you would’ve expected. It was nice to see.”

Folks who work in tourism in Bar Harbor say they’re hoping for a return of cruise ships next season, but for now they’re keeping a positive attitude about the rest of this season.

“We definitely miss the cruise ships," said Ann Morrison, a bartender and server at Geddy’s Restaurant. "We miss being so busy and having our lunches filled up. But honestly, it’s still been really good for what it is. We feel very fortunate.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.