Bangor PD announces “Duck of Justice” winners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor Police Department says it’s “Duck of Justice” coloring contest was big success.

Bangor P.D. picked five winners. They say it “might be the finest line up of DOJ pictures ever colored or seen.” Every child who entered will get a gift certificate for an ice cream from Fielder’s Choice.

The five winners are each getting four ice cream cones, four rounds of mini-golf, and a special Duck of Justice t-shirt.

