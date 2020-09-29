Attorney General’s office may investigate places of worship for violating executive order

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Violations of the Governor’s executive order limiting large gatherings may be investigated by the Attorney General’s office when it comes to places of worship.

Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah addressed concerns Tuesday about attendance at some churches.

It comes after a weekend worship service at Kingdom Life Church in Oakland.

Some people called police about the number of people there after seeing the parking lot packed with cars.

Currently CDC guidelines only allow for 50 people at indoor gatherings, 100 people outside.

Concerns around church gatherings were first raised last month after the outbreak in the Katahdin region connected to a wedding.

Shah says their health inspection program does not license churches so they haven’t issued any citations to places of worship.

“We’ve had productive and collaborative conversations with the attorney general’s office and they’ve been more engaged, and we’re thankful for that, in helping us navigate and chart a course as we work with church officials particularly after we receive reports of not being in compliance with governor Mills executive orders.”

We’re told DHHS, the Department of Public Safety, and the Governor’s office are all involved in enforcement of violations of the executive orders.

