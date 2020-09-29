Advertisement

Attorney General’s office may investigate places of worship for violating executive order

(KKTV)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Violations of the Governor’s executive order limiting large gatherings may be investigated by the Attorney General’s office when it comes to places of worship.

Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah addressed concerns Tuesday about attendance at some churches.

It comes after a weekend worship service at Kingdom Life Church in Oakland.

Some people called police about the number of people there after seeing the parking lot packed with cars.

Currently CDC guidelines only allow for 50 people at indoor gatherings, 100 people outside.

Concerns around church gatherings were first raised last month after the outbreak in the Katahdin region connected to a wedding.

Shah says their health inspection program does not license churches so they haven’t issued any citations to places of worship.

“We’ve had productive and collaborative conversations with the attorney general’s office and they’ve been more engaged, and we’re thankful for that, in helping us navigate and chart a course as we work with church officials particularly after we receive reports of not being in compliance with governor Mills executive orders.”

We’re told DHHS, the Department of Public Safety, and the Governor’s office are all involved in enforcement of violations of the executive orders.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bucksport Fire Department battle house fire on Bucks Mills Rd.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
One person was in the home and was able to escape.

News

Down East coffeeshop celebrates 10-year anniversary

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
September 29 is National Coffee Day

News

State’s lead witness takes the stand in day four of Bangor murder trial

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
40-year-old Carine Reeves is accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw in Cherryfield more than three years ago.

News

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center looking for volunteers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Volunteers can offer administrative support, direct patient care or anything in between

Latest News

Coronavirus

Antigen-based COVID-19 test returns results in 15 minutes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Dr. Nirav Shah says 26,000 tests are being allocated to Maine and are expected as soon as next week.

News

Flipped trailer in Castine causes road closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Trailer flips in Castine causing a road closure.

News

Benefit Sunday for man badly injured in I-95 construction accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s from noon to 4 at Lost Valley Brewing Company in Auburn.

News

A look back: Kennedy, Nixon visited Bangor in 1960

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
With all eyes on the candidates, it was 60 years ago this month that Bangor found itself in the middle of a historic campaign.

News

Kennedy, Nixon in Bangor 1960

Updated: 2 hours ago
In September of 1960, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon both visited the city.

News

UMaine study examines hazing in the high school setting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Part of the study included having students, coaches, and staff complete a pre-workshop survey to gauge their knowledge of hazing.