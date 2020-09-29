Astronomy Center at UMaine gets a name change

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -The Emera Astronomy Center at UMaine is getting a name change.

The center was launched 20 years ago, but Emera is now Versant Power. The company requested the name change to stay consistent with its business structure.

The UMaine System Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve the name change.

“We have discussions with them underway about various donations that they plan to make, but in many ways, I do see this as a different kind of renaming request," said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

The board also voted unanimously to remove the name of former UMaine President and eugenics advocate, CC Little, from the academic building known as “Little Hall.” A new name hasn’t been chosen.

