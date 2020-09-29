Antigen-based COVID-19 test returns results in 15 minutes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The FDA has recently approved under emergency authorization a new rapid Covid-19 testing device called the BinaxNOW Ag Card rapid test that will be coming to Maine.

The head of the Maine CDC said today the test can offer results in 15 minutes.

The federal government has worked with Westbrook-based Abbott Laboratories to secure these tests for states.

Dr. Nirav Shah says 26,000 tests are being allocated to Maine and are expected as soon as next week.

Shah says the test doesn’t look for the genetic material of the virus.

Instead it is antigen based, meaning it looks for proteins found on the surface of the virus.

“These particular tests have the benefit of returning results within approximately fifteen minutes if not sooner. They can also be used in a variety of settings given that the testing device itself is rather small and self contained.”

Dr. Shah says the tests could be particularly beneficial in schools if students or teachers show coronavirus symptoms during the day.

More shipments of the BinaxNOW test are expected throughout the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.