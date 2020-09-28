Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senate candidates participate in debate

Debate
Debate(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The second debate for Maine’s U.S. Senate candidates is Monday night.

Click here to watch live

With the November 3rd election fast approaching, we want to help you make informed choices.

Monday night will be your chance to hear from all four candidates for U.S. Senate in Maine.

Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage will all take part in a debate.

WABI TV5 has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Presque Isle.

It starts at 7 Monday night.

Watch live on TV5, or follow this link to watch online.

