UMaine Cooperative Extension starts pilot plastic recycling program

The project, which was funded by a Maine Department of Environmental Protection Waste Diversion Grant, will run through December 15th.
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension started a pilot program that’s asking people to recycle unwanted plastic.

The target material for recycling is clear and low density plastic that’s typically used to cover greenhouses and other agricultural structures.

“We have potential vendors already interested in reusing this plastic for other products related to agricultural production.”

In order to recycle plastic with the pilot program, you must register.

For more information on how to do that and for drop-off locations, please visit https://extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/greenhouse-plastic-recycling/

