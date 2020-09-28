“Trump comes out and throws haymakers,” UMaine professor on debate expectations

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The first of 3 scheduled presidential debates will take place Tuesday night..

With less than 40 days until the November election, we asked Univerisity of Maine Political Science Professor Mark Brewer what he expects of the candidates.

“I think Trump comes out and throws haymakers,” said Brewer. “I don’t think he has any other style. If Trump was a boxer he would be a swing from the heels kind of guy. He is not a counterpuncher. I think Biden is maybe a little bit more difficult to figure out. I don’t know how he will react to some of Trump’s attempts at knock out blows. My guess is that he’s going to be told and advised to be calm and reasonable and shake those off, sometimes that’s easier said than done.”

The Presidential debate starts at 9 Tuesday night and can be seen here on TV5..

