Scattered Showers & Humid This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance moving through the area this afternoon and evening will continue to bring us scattered showers through the evening and early tonight. The most numerous showers will fall over areas along and to the south and east of I-95. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions for our Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon, coolest along the coast. Dewpoints will be in the mid-60s on average. Scattered showers will continue tonight, mainly early. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

A warm and humid Tuesday expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and with a cold front slowly approaching from our west, we will see the chance for a few widely scattered showers but at this point the shower chances for Tuesday look pretty minimal so overall Tuesday should be an okay day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over inland areas Tuesday with highs in the 70s but coastal areas will continue to see temperatures in the 60s with the breeze off the ocean. The slow moving cold front will continue to push toward the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Low pressure is forecast to develop along the front over the Carolinas later Tuesday. As this moves northward along the front Tuesday night into Wednesday, it will bring us a steady rainfall for the day Wednesday with some of the rain possibly falling heavily at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for highs on Wednesday. Another area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the front over the Carolinas later Wednesday then head northward along the front to bring us a second round of steady, possibly heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday. The bulk of the rain should wind down Thursday morning with drier weather expected for the second half of the day. Cooler and less humid air will move in during the day Thursday bringing us some relief from the humidity. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s. We could see a couple of widely scattered showers Friday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Highs between 66°-74°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s coast. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Morning rain tapering to showers. Turning less humid. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

