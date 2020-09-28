Advertisement

Penobscot Nation holds protest in Old Town over river waste dumping

Members and supporters protested the Juniper Ridge landfill.
river waste
river waste(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

Members of the Penobscot Nation gathered in Old Town Park today to protest the Juniper Ridge landfill.

They say it’s dumping waste into the Penobscot River.

According to Sunlight Media Collective, which represents the tribe, the landfill is responsible for 1.3 million gallons of leachate that goes into the river each month.

We’re told a big portion of the waste is coming from out of state.

The river has provided fish and sanctuary for the Penobscot Nation who feel like that has been taken from them.

Penobscot Elder Kathy Paul organized the protest, and voiced her frustrations over the situation.

“It’s too late to say no more juniper ridge. I just wish they would stop.”

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection is currently considering changes to Maine’s waste policy that would control the disposal of out-of-state waste.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

