Patchy Fog & Mist Tonight, Steadier Rain Later Tomorrow Night & Wednesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak storm and upper level disturbance that produced the scattered showers across Maine today will slide off to our north tonight. Scattered evening showers will taper off, with the rest of the night featuring areas of fog, mist and humid conditions, with temps running way above normal as lows hold in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be a generally cloudy day, with just the chance for a few widely scattered showers. Once again, a southerly breeze will keep it unseasonably mild and humid tomorrow, with high temps running in the mid and upper 60s near the coast and low to mid 70s inland.

A strong upper level trough moving into the Southeast will cause a storm to lift north along a cold front moving east towards and then into New England later Tuesday night and Wednesday. The storm will bring a steady and likely at times heavy rain to our region as it lifts north just to our west. Rainfall later tomorrow night and Wednesday will likely range between .50″ and 2.0″, which will help with the severe drought conditions that currently exist across the Pine Tree State.

Earlier it appeared another storm would bring more rain to Maine Thursday as it lifted north through New England, but current computer models now have that storm missing our region. At this point in time it appears drier and cooler conditions will return to Maine Thursday and part of Friday as high pressure briefly builds into the Northeast.

Another bundle of energy aloft diving into a trough along the East Coast will likely cause another storm to form south of New England later Friday and as the storm lifts north another round of showers will likely slide through Maine Friday evening through early Saturday. High pressure building back into the Northeast will bring a return to fair and seasonably cool weather later Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers tapering off, patchy fog and drizzle developing, with a south wind between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, widely scattered showers, with a southerly breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Breezy, periods of rain, with a south to southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: partly sunny, with high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Friday: Partly cloudy early, with late day and night showers possible and highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Early morning showers possible then partly sunny, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

