Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Scattered Showers Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A disturbance approaching from the south will move through the area today giving us a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. The most numerous showers will fall over areas along and to the south and east of I-95. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions for our Monday. Temperatures Monday will be in the mid-60s to low 70s, coolest along the coast. Dewpoints will be in the mid-60s on average. Scattered showers will continue tonight, mainly early. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

A warm and humid Tuesday expected. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday and with a cold front slowly approaching from our west, we will see the chance for a few widely scattered showers but at this point the shower chances for Tuesday look pretty minimal so overall Tuesday should be an okay day. Temperatures will be a bit warmer over inland areas Tuesday with highs in the 70s but coastal areas will continue to see temperatures in the 60s with the breeze off the ocean. The slow moving cold front will continue to push toward the state Tuesday night into Wednesday. Low pressure is forecast to develop along the front over the Carolinas later Tuesday. As this moves northward along the front Tuesday night into Wednesday, it will bring us a steady rainfall for the day Wednesday with some of the rain possibly falling heavily at times. Temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70° for highs on Wednesday. Another area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the front over the Carolinas later Wednesday then head northward along the front to bring us a second round of steady, possibly heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday. The bulk of the rain should wind down Thursday morning with drier weather expected for the second half of the day. Cooler and less humid air will move in during the day Thursday bringing us some relief from the humidity. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s.  We could see a couple of widely scattered showers Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Highs between 66°-74°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Few scattered showers possible. Highs in the 70s inland, mid to upper 60s coast. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Humid. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Morning rain tapering to showers. Turning less humid. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

By Chris Ewing
A weak storm and upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers to Maine today as it slides north through New England. Tuesday will be a generally cloudy day, with just the chance for a few widely scattered showers.

Variably Cloudy, Warm & More Humid Today

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Our Sunday will be a warm and more humid day as a cold front slowly approaches the region. We’ll see a gray start to the day with low clouds and areas of fog early but this will burn off and give way to variably cloudy skies by late morning through the afternoon for inland locations.

Patchy Fog Tonight, Variably Cloudy, Mild & More Humid Sunday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A southerly breeze on the back side of high pressure located over the Canadian Maritimes will bring increasing humidity into Maine and the rest of New England the next couple of days. The increasing low- level moisture will cause fog and patchy low clouds to form tonight, with low temps holding in the unseasonably mild 50s.

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A warm front will lift northward through the state this morning. A southerly breeze behind the front will usher warmer and more humid air into the region for the weekend.

Partly Sunny & Unseasonably Mild both Weekend Days

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A moisture starved warm front will bring little more than a few clouds to Maine as it slowly works north across the state tonight and early tomorrow morning. Tonight, will be rather mild as low temps hold in the mid 40s to low 50s, under a mostly to partly clear sky.

A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead, Warmer This Weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will be stalled just south of our state today. High pressure building into the region will bring us a pleasant day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.

Mix of Sun & Clouds, Pleasant Today

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will be stalled just south of our state today. High pressure building into the region will bring us a pleasant day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday.