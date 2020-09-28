Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce kicks off annual Super Raffle

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce kicked off their 27th annual Super Raffle Monday, but with a virtual twist.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the event will be taking place online this year.

Every day this week at noon, roughly 60 names will be called.

Friday they will announce the nine winners of the cash prizes of $500 or more.

Most of the businesses in town were closed in late March, early April," said Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce CEO Kim Lindlof. “It really left an impact and with the reduced numbers in tourists this year, our restaurants and bakeries have really felt that impact. But doing in virtually, it allowed us to give back to our chamber members restaurants, bakeries and breweries and give back to the community and the people that support us.”

Every ticket holder receives a gift certificate to a local restaurant and bakery and two beverages.

All proceeds will go towards the Mid-Maine chamber of commerce to help support businesses in the area.

