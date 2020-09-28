Maranacook Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

MARANACOOK, Maine (WABI) - The Superintendent of RSU 38 said a Maranacook Middle school student has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school in Readfield is now going to remote learning for two weeks.

"Due to the student’s probable positive test for COVID 19, RSU #38 will be implementing the following for Maranacook Middle School. The middle school will be going to remote learning beginning immediately through Friday, Oct. 9. Students will return to school on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Manchester elementary school and Maranacook High school will be doing remote learning beginning immediately. The schools will be “deep cleaned” due to potential close contacts stemming from transportation. The school will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 1st."

