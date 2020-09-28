Maine Senate candidates clash in big debate Monday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the November third election fast approaching, we want to help you make informed choices.

Monday night will be your chance to hear from all four candidates for U.S. Senate in Maine.

Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage will all take part in a debate.

WABI TV5 has partnered with WAGM to bring you this hour-long debate from Presque Isle.

It starts at 7 Monday night.

You can also watch a live stream of the debate on our website, Wabi.tv.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.