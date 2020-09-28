Maine launches online service to track absentee ballots

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Secretary of State’s Office has created a new online service that will allow voters to track the status of their absentee ballots.

Anyone who requests an absentee ballot can track the status of their request, and the ballot itself, through the November election.

“This tracker will give voters peace of mind knowing that their ballot is on its way, and later, that their ballot has been safely received and accepted by the municipal clerk,” said Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said.

Voters must enter their name, date of birth, and city of residence to check on the progress of their ballot.

They will see a grid that will show whether their request was accepted or rejected by the clerk, as well as the date it was delivered to the voter, and the date when the completed ballot was returned to the clerk.

Voters can request an absentee ballot via the state’s online service or directly with their municipal clerk through October 29 or in-person with the municipals clerk until 5 p.m. on October 30.

Ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on November 3 when polls close in Maine.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.