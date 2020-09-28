Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

COVID data Sept. 28
COVID data Sept. 28(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting 15 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

There were no new deaths reported Monday.

The overall total is now 5,300, with three cases still yet to be classified.

The number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 140.

There are 561 active cases, down 20 from Saturday.

32 more recoveries are being reported, for a total of 4,599.

York County is reporting four new cases of the virus, for a total of 1,169.

Officials continue to monitor several outbreaks there.

Androscoggin has three new cases and Knox has two.

Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, and Oxford each have one new case.

